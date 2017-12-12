Armed robbers target businesses in Gresham

Police are warning businesses about three robberies reported within a month of each other in a two-block stretch of the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

In each incident, one or more people have entered businesses, pulled out firearms and demanded money or other valuables, according to a business alert from Chicago Police.

The first robbery happened at 5:21 p.m. Nov. 8 in the 2000 block of West 79th Street, police said. Another happened a month later, at 9:50 a.m. Dec. 6, in the same block.

Two days after that, another robbery occurred at 6:01 p.m. Dec. 8 in the 1900 block of West 79th Street, police said.

Descriptions of the suspects varied, but included two men between 18 and 35 years old, standing 5-foot-4 to 6-foot-1 and weighing 130 to 170 pounds with “various hairstyles and various complexions,” police said.

Anyone with information about the robberies is asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.