Armed suspects bail during would-be carjackings in Lincoln Park, Lake View

Three attempted armed carjackings were reported Saturday morning in the Lincoln Park and Lake View neighborhoods on the North Side.

The would-be carjackings all happened between 7 a.m. and noon, according to Chicago Police.

In each incident, a male passenger hopped out of a white Mercedes-Benz SUV and unsuccessfully tried to steal a vehicle at gunpoint, police said.

In the first incident, a driver who was targeted in the 2700 block of North Sheffield was able to disable his vehicle before the suspect could steal it, police said.

The suspect then failed to get another vehicle out of gear during a robbery attempt in the 1400 block of West Webster, police said.

In the latest attempted carjacking, a woman ran away when the armed male ordered her to get out of her 2016 Audi in the 3500 block of North Southport, police said. After the suspect failed to start the vehicle, he got back into the Mercedes-Benz and took off.

No property was taken during the spree, police said.