Man killed in double shooting on West Side

A man was killed in a double shooting Sunday in Austin on the West Side.

Two men were walking about 6:20 a.m. in the 1600 block of North Mason Avenue when someone approached them on foot and fired shots, Chicago police said.

Keon Davis, 22, was struck in the head and taken to Stroger Hospital, where he died at 1:49 p.m., the Cook County medical examiner’s office said. Davis lived on the same block where he was shot.

The other man, 18, was struck in the shoulder, police said. His condition was stabilized at the same hospital.

Area North detectives are conducting a homicide investigation. No arrests have been reported.

