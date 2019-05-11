Man in critical condition after Austin shooting that also wounded woman

A man and woman were wounded in a shooting Saturday in Austin.

The man, 23, and the woman, 20, were sitting in a car about 5:15 p.m. in the 200 block of South Lavergne Avenue when someone fired shots at them, Chicago police said.

The man was struck in the head and rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital in critical condition, police said. The woman was hit in the left thigh and taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Area North detectives are investigating.

