Authorities called after detainees start fighting on bus to Cook County Jail

A fight broke out Friday afternoon on a bus transporting Cook County Sheriff’s detainees on the Dan Ryan Expressway.

The Cook County Department of Corrections transport bus was returning to the Cook County Jail from the Markham Courthouse when five detainees on the bus started fighting, according to sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

The fight broke out about 12:15 p.m. on I-90/94 near 51st Street, according to Illinois State Police.

The bus stopped near 43rd and Wentworth and officers from the sheriff’s office, state police and the Chicago Police Department were called to the scene, authorities said.

The people who were fighting were removed from the bus a short time later and placed into other Department of Corrections vehicles, Ansari said. No serious injuries were reported and all detainees were on their way back to the jail by 1 p.m.