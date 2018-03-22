Bank robbery reported in Wheaton

A Chase Bank branch was robbed Thursday afternoon in west suburban Wheaton.

About 2:30 p.m., a man believed to be in his 50s robbed the Chase Bank branch at 1800 S. Naperville Road, Wheaton police said.

The suspect demanded cash and fled with an undetermined amount, police said. The suspect was last seen entering the Northwestern Medicine building at 7 Blanchard Circle down the road.

Officers responded and secured the area, but without locating the suspect, police said.

The suspect was described as a 6-feet tall, 50 to 60-year-old white man, with graying hair, the FBI said. He wore dark sunglasses, a green knit hat, blue jeans, a dark zippered jacket and a white surgical mask.

The Wheaton Police Department asked anyone with information to call Lieutenant Bill Cooley at (630) 260-2077. The FBI was also investigating the robbery.