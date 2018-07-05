Box truck breaks down on Stevenson after fleeing Garfield Ridge rollover crash

Two people were arrested after trying to drive away from a crash Thursday morning in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

A box truck crashed into two other vehicles at 9:22 a.m. in the 5900 block of South Harlem, according to Chicago Police. The crash caused one of the vehicles to roll over.

One person from the vehicle that rolled over was taken to MacNeal Hospital in Berwyn in good condition, police said.

The truck drove away and onto the Stevenson Expressway, where it broke down because of the damage it sustained in the crash, police said. Two people got out of the truck and tried to run away. One of the suspects attempted to jump into the Illinois and Michigan Canal.

Both people were taken into custody, police said. Ages and genders were not immediately available for any of the people involved in the crash.