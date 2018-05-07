Boy, 16, charged with throwing liquid in officer’s face in Gold Coast

A 16-year-old boy was charged with throwing an unknown liquid substance in the face of a Chicago Police officer Saturday night in the Gold Coast neighborhood on the Near North Side.

The boy, who lives in the Englewood neighborhood, was charged with a single count of aggravated battery to a police officer, according to Chicago Police.

At 9:12 p.m., officers saw the boy arguing with a bouncer in the 100 block of East Chicago, police said. When they walked up to him, the boy through the liquid substance in the face of one of the officers and ran off.

He was later taken into custody a block east of where the incident occurred, police said.

No further information was made available.