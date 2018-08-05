Boy, 17, shot and killed in Gresham

A boy was wounded in a shooting Sunday afternoon in the Gresham neighborhood on the South Side.

The 17-year-old was shot in the abdomen at 4:17 p.m. in the 7600 block of South Union, according to Chicago Police.

He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he died, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were not immediately known.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office did not immediately provide information about the boy’s death.

Area South detectives were investigating.