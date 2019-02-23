Broken windows, stolen items from vehicles reported in Little Village: police

Police are warning drivers about a trio of thefts and damaged windows from vehicles reported this week in the Little Village neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Drivers have returned to parked vehicles to find a broken window and their belongings gone over a two-day span, according to a community alert from Chicago police.

The thefts took place:

between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 2500 block of South Sacramento Avenue;

between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Feb. 17 in the 2800 block of West 31st Street; and

between 9:45 a.m. and 12:10 p.m. Feb. 19 in the 2700 block of South California Avenue.

Anyone with information on the break-ins is asked to call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8382.