Multiple people shot outside Burnside funeral home

Multiple people were shot outside a funeral home Friday afternoon in the Burnside neighborhood on the South Side.

The shooting happened about 12:30 p.m. in the 9200 block of South Cottage Grove, according to Chicago police. Multiple people were shot, although it was not immediately clear how many were wounded as of 1:15 p.m.

Chicago Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the shooting may have happened outside a funeral home after a service ended.

Further details were not immediately available.