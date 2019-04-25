Principal removed from Brighton Park elementary over ‘detrimental’ conduct

A Southwest Side elementary principal was removed from her school last week for conduct deemed “detrimental to school culture and climate” by district leaders.

Chicago Public Schools officials yanked Nancy Paulette from Calmeca Academy on April 18, marking the second time she’s been ousted from a city school in the last five years.

“Chicago Public Schools entrusts our principals to create a positive environment for students and staff, and the district removed Calmeca Academy’s principal for failing to meet these standards,” the district said in a statement. “CPS is working hand-in-hand with the school community to ensure students continue to receive a high-quality education for the remainder of the school year.”

Paulette could not be reached for comment.

In a letter to faculty and staff at the school at 3456 W. 38th St., CPS officials said: “In response to concerns expressed by parents and community members, the district assessed the situation and found a culture that was not in keeping with the district’s values.”

Paulette had held the $136,856 post at Calmeca since 2017, CPS employment records show. Almost 800 students are enrolled at the Brighton Park neighborhood K-8 school, which boasts fine arts dual language programs. Calmeca holds the district’s highest school rating of Level 1+ and a “commendable” designation from the Illinois State Board of Education.

Paulette previously led Orozco Academy in Pilsen where in late 2014, local school council members voted to fire her amid claims she had submitted a school budget without consulting the LSC, according to a DNAinfo report at the time.

“As an American citizen, I feel my rights have been totally violated,” Paulette was quoted as saying then.

She landed at Calmeca about two years later.

Norma Cortez, a 43-year CPS administrative veteran, was appointed to take the helm at Calmeca. CPS said a parent meeting would be scheduled in the coming days to address the transition.