Car crashes, catches on fire after driver shot in Austin

A 50-year-old man was in critical condition after being shot in the head while driving Saturday night in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

At 8:51 p.m., the man was driving in the 5500 block of West LeMoyne when an unknown shooter fired a bullet into his head, according to Chicago police. He crashed into a tree and the car went up in flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and the 50-year-old was taken to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood, police said. He was in critical condition early Sunday.

No one was in custody.