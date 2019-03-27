Car thieves target vehicles left running on South Side: police

Police are warning residents on the South Side to stay alert after a series of vehicle thefts in February and March.

In each instance, the suspect took the car while it was left unattended with the engine running. The incidents took place in the Brighton Park and Grand Boulevard areas, and in the Back of the Yards neighborhood.

The thefts occurred at:

12:10 p.m. Feb. 28 in the 3900 block of South Kedzie Avenue;

1:30 p.m. March 5 in the 4300 block of South Western Avenue;

9:40 p.m. March 5 in the 4400 block of South Hermitage Avenue;

4:30 p.m. March 13 in the 4400 block of South Richmond Street;

9 p.m. March 17 in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue; and

1:47 a.m. March 21 in the 200 block of West 47th Street.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect, and they advise residents to not leave keys in vehicles or leave the vehicle unattended while it’s running.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Area Central detectives at 312-747-8382.