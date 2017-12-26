86-year-old man found dead after Lawndale fire

An elderly man was found dead early Tuesday after a fire was extinguished in a Lawndale neighborhood apartment building on the West Side, fire official said.

Firefighters responded to the blaze about 1:30 a.m. at the three-story apartment building in the 700 block of South Keeler, according to Chicago Fire Department Deputy District Chief Curtis Hudson.

The fire was found on the third floor and was extinguished by 2 a.m., Hudson said.

An 86-year-old man was found dead in an apartment and pronounced at the scene, according to Chicago Police. The Cook County medical examiner’s office did not immediately provide information on the fatality.

A 62-year-old man suffered smoke inhalation and was taken in serious-to-critical condition to Mount Sinai Hospital, Hudson said.

It was not known whether anyone was displaced by the blaze.

The police Bomb and Arson Unit was investigating the cause of the fire early Tuesday.