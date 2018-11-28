Cop cover-up trial Day Two: 3 things to watch for as the case unfolds

Ex-Officer Joseph Walsh, second from left, former Detective David March, center, and Chicago Police Officer Thomas Gaffney arrive in court on the first day of the trial with Judge Domenica A. Stephenson at Leighton Criminal Courthouse. | Zbigniew Bzdak/Chicago Tribune pool photo

The second day of the trial against three Chicago police officers is scheduled to start about 11 a.m. Wednesday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building.

On trial are ex-Det. David March, former Chicago Police Officer Joseph Walsh and Thomas Gaffney, the only defendant who is still on the force.

They are accused of lying on police reports to cover up the slaying of Laquan McDonald, who was shot 16 times by Chicago Police Officer Jason Van Dyke in 2014. The three men are also accused of being part of a wider conspiracy to cover-up the shooting. Van Dyke was convicted last month of second-degree murder and 16 counts of aggravated battery — one for each time he shot McDonald.

Here are three things to watch for as the trial unfolds:

A key prosecution witness, Chicago Police Officer Dora Fontaine, may testify as early as today. She’s expected to say that March attributed false information to her in a police report — that she saw Laquan McDonald threaten to attack officers. And when she tried to correct the record, she was branded “a rat” and told she wouldn’t be safe working as a cop on the streets, according to the opening statement on Tuesday by Special Prosecutor Patricia Brown Holmes. Expect March’s attorney, James McKay, to vigorously cross-examine Fontaine. He’s already dubbed her “a liar” who has changed her story to save her job. Expect more police records to come into evidence and more vigorous cross-examination over the smallest details on which the case hinges. A Cook County medical examiner’s investigator on Tuesday testified that March called him to report the shooting of McDonald in 2014 and at one point said that the teen lunged at officers. During his cross-examination March’s attorney repeatedly suggested that it wasn’t even March who called the medical examiner’s office and suggested the investigator got the word “lunge” from hearing it on the television news that night from a police union spokesman who was at the scene. The word lunge is critical since the now infamous dashcam video of the shooting shows no such action by McDonald before he was shot. In the coming days prosecutors will introduce evidence to show that there was a conspiracy to cover up the shooting that extends even beyond the three officers on trial, with an emphasis on emails between supervisors. The conspiracy charge appears to be the most challenging part of their case to prove, but it also presents the most serious implications for the Chicago Police Department as a whole.

The case is expected to stretch into next week, since there will be no trial held Friday or Monday, over scheduling issues. Cook County Judge Domenica Stephenson is hearing the case alone, not a jury, so she will decide the men’s fates.

TRIAL COVERAGE: