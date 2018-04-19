Man found dead on CTA train; fatal Lawndale shooting | April 19, 2018

Firefighters responded about 10 p.m. to a fire in the 7200 block of Carpenter Avenue | Justin Jackson/Sun-Times

Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.

