Welcome to our morning article rounding up crime (and more) happenings from around the Chicago area overnight.
- A man was found dead on a CTA train early Thursday near the Howard station on the North Side.
- About 12:30 a.m. Thursday, a man accidentally fired a weapon and shot himself in the ankle in the North Center neighborhood.
- A female was found dead inside a home and a male was found seriously injured in the garage after a shooting Wednesday night in northwest Indiana.
- Firefighters responded to a blaze late Wednesday in an apartment building in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.
- Just before 9 p.m. Wednesday, a man was shot while sitting in a parked car in the South Side Hyde Park neighborhood.
- About 5 p.m. Wednesday, an 18-year-old man was shot while walking in the South Side Brainerd neighborhood.
- About ten minutes earlier, a 20-year-old man was shot in the foot in the West Side Austin neighborhood.
- Shortly after 2 p.m. Wednesday, a man was found shot to death in the West Side Lawndale neighborhood.
