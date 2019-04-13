Chicago police conducting roadside safety checks in Humboldt Park

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting roadside safety checks this weekend in Humboldt Park.

The checks will start at 7 p.m. Saturday and run through 3 a.m. Sunday at 4555 W. North Ave., Chicago police said.

During this check, officers will be slowing down and stopping cars at irregular intervals, police said. Officers will be checking for signs of alcohol impairment, as well as other safety violations.