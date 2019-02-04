City workers out in force to patch potholes

City crews are expected to be out in force to patch potholes this week. | Sun-Time file photo

They’re back. Along with the warmer weather after last week’s polar vortex, potholes have begun to appear in noticeably large numbers on city streets.

Twenty crews with the Chicago Department of Transportation are expected to be out seven days a week patching the pesky holes, according to Mayor Rahm Emanuel’s office.

To report potholes, call 311 or text “Chicago” to 311311. Residents can also use the city’s new mobile app to request a pothole be filled.

A 2018 Chicago Sun-Times analysis of city data saw a substantial jump in complaints about potholes from the previous year. Last year, drivers filed 11,706 complaints about potholes with the city in the first two months of 2018. That’s 14 percent higher than the same period in 2017 and the most in three years.

Last year during the pothole season, Emanuel held a news conference, announcing — like this year — that patching crews would be the job seven days a week.