Man, 80, struck by bus sues CTA for damages

An 80-year-old man struck by a bus weeks ago on the West Side has filed a lawsuit against the Chicago Transit Authority.

The lawsuit alleges the bus driver was negligent when they failed to stop for the man crossing the street Nov. 16 near Madison Street and Pulaski Road in the West Garfield Park neighborhood.

A police report claims the man was crossing the street outside of a crosswalk when he was struck by a bus turning west onto Madison from Pulaski, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital in serious condition at the time, police said.

The man’s lawsuit rejects the police narrative and insists he was in a crosswalk and that the bus driver failed to yield the right-of-way and slow down.

The man is seeking more than $50,000 in damages.