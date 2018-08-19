46 shot across Chicago since Friday evening

Police investigate a person shot Saturday morning in the 2100 block of East 71st Street at a Subway. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Since Friday night, one person was killed and 45 others were wounded in shootings throughout Chicago.

An eruption of violence between Saturday night and Sunday morning accounted for 18 people shot — one of whom died from their wounds.

A single shooting Friday wounded seven people, including a 3-year-old boy in the Englewood neighborhood on the South Side.

Most of the group was on a sidewalk about 8 p.m. when shots rang out in the 1600 block of West 65th Street, according to Chicago police. The boy was shot in the left shin and taken to Comer Children’s Hospital, where his condition stabilized.

A 30-year-old man who was shot in the back showed up at Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was in serious condition, police said. Paramedics took four other men, ranging from age 26 to 30, to local hospitals, where they were treated for their gunshot wounds. Their conditions had stabilized.

A seventh person, a 38-year-old woman, was standing in a nearby backyard when a stray bullet grazed her in the left arm, police said. She was treated on the scene and released.

A man was fatally shot about 8 p.m. Saturday evening in the West Englewood neighborhood. The 23-year-old was found on a sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back in the 2300 block of West 72nd, according to police.

He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where later died, police said. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn’t released details about his death.

Area Central detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.

So far this weekend, 18 people were wounded Friday evening after 5 p.m., 23 were shot Saturday, and 10 were shot early Sunday between midnight and 2:30 a.m.