Child in wheelchair rescued from fire in South Chicago, critically injured

Two people, including a young girl in a wheelchair, were rescued from a home that caught fire early Wednesday in South Chicago.

Police officers were flagged down by a man who said his home had caught fire and his family was still inside at 2:58 a.m. at the 7950 South Muskegon Avenue, according to Chicago Police and Chicago Fire Department Media Affairs.

The officers were able to rescue the man’s wife and firefighters who arrived on the scene rescued his young daughter, who was in a wheelchair, police said.

The girl, whose exact age wasn’t immediately known, was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, officials said.

Two Chicago Police sergeants were also taken to the same hospital for evaluation. It was unclear if they were injured.

The fire was struck out about 4:50 a.m., officials said.

No further information was immediately available.