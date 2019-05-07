Columbus Drive Bridge to close for repairs

The Columbus Drive Bridge over the Chicago River will close Tuesday for repairs before Wednesday’s boat run.

The bridge will be closed from 9:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., according to the Chicago Department of Transportation.

Travelers going north should turn east on Lower Wacker Drive, north on Lake Shore Drive and west to Grand Avenue before returning to Columbus, CDOT said. Those going south will be detoured east on Illinois Street, south on Lake Shore Drive, west on Lower Wacker Drive and then back onto Columbus.