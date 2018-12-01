Convicted felon charged in 2 armed robberies on North Side

A convicted felon was charged Saturday in connection with two armed robberies this month on the North Side.

Stanley Krzak, 26, was taken into custody Thursday at his home in the Andersonville neighborhood on the North Side and was charged with two felony counts of armed robbery with a firearm, Chicago police said.

The most recent robbery took place on Monday, when Krzak allegedly walked into a restaurant near his home armed with a handgun and announced a robbery about 9:05 p.m. in the 5300 block of North Broadway Street, according to police.

The day before, he allegedly robbed a convenience store in the Edgewater neighborhood. In this incident, Kzrak allegedly walked into a convenience store, again armed with a handgun, and demanded money from the clerk at 12:09 a.m. in the 1000 block of West Bryn Mawr Avenue, police said.

In both incidents he fled the scene with an unknown amount of cash. No one was injured in either robbery, police said.

Krzak was scheduled to appear in Cook County Bond Court Saturday.