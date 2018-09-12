Embattled judge found guilty of fraud resigns, state Supreme Court says

Since a Cook County judge who was convicted of fraud earlier this year was denied a new trial or acquitted she has effectively resigned, the Illinois Supreme Court says.

“As set forth in the attachment to this order, [Jessica Arong] O’Brien notified this court on February 21, 2018, that if her post-trial motions for acquittal or a new trial in her federal criminal case were denied, she would resign her judicial position immediately….The federal district court denied those motions on September 4, 2018….O’Brien has therefore resigned her position as judge of the Circuit Court of Cook County, effective Sept. 4, 2018,” the Supreme Court said in court documents.

O’Brien’s attorney, Steve Greenberg, could not be reached for comment.

O’Brien filed paperwork last spring seeking retention.

RELATED

• Cook County Judge Jessica Arong O’Brien found guilty of fraud in mortgage scheme

• Federal judge refuses to acquit Cook County judge as she clings to the bench

• Found guilty of fraud, judge now faces bid to knock her off November ballot

A federal jury found O’Brien guilty of fraud Feb. 15. She remained on the bench six months later. Though she was no longer performing any judicial duties, she has been paid $132,000 so far this year, according to a state comptroller database.

The Illinois Courts Commission was set to consider at a Sept. 24 hearing whether to suspend O’Brien from her position without pay. O’Brien’s lawyers insisted the Courts Commission — the body authorized to discipline judges — does not have the authority to “discipline a judge for conduct which occurs prior to the judge’s election to the bench.”

Federal jurors found O’Brien guilty earlier this year after prosecutors said she pocketed $325,000 during a mortgage fraud scheme that took place more than a decade ago — before she became a judge.

O’Brien’s sentencing hearing is set for Oct. 9.