Cook County pet owners warned of spring coyote dangers

Pet owners in Cook County are urged to keep their companions safe as coyotes in the area look to feed their newborn pups in the next few weeks.

Coyotes usually give birth in April and they need extra calories and display more territorial behavior during this period, the Cook County Department of Animal and Rabies Control said. A pet may be a threat, or a meal, to a coyote.

Animal control advised residents to supervise their pets while they are out in a yard as coyotes can easily climb fences and take small animals. Owners should also avoid feeding their pets outside.

Anyone that comes across a coyote should jump around and make loud noises to scare it away, animal control said. More than 1,500 coyotes reside throughout Cook County.