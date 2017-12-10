Cops: Men stole over 100 phones, tablets from Deer Park AT&T store

Two men have been charged stealing more than 100 devices during a holdup of a north suburban AT&T store Wednesday morning.

Antuan J. Blackman, 34, faces felony counts of armed robbery and unlawful use of a weapon by a felon; and Mark D. Easley, 32, faces one felony count of armed robbery, according to the Lake County sheriff’s office.

About 10:30 a.m., Blackman and Easley, both wearing ski masks, entered the AT&T store at 21690 W. Long Grove Rd. in Deer Park, according to the sheriff’s office. Blackman was armed with a firearm.

The employees were forced to place more than 100 cellphones and tablets into bags, according to the sheriff’s office. The men drove off, but witnesses were able to describe the getaway vehicle.

A short time later, Illinois State Police troopers and Cook County sheriff’s police located the vehicle near I-290 and Higgins Road in Schaumburg, according to the sheriff’s office. They ran from the vehicle and were taken into custody.

All of the stolen devices and the firearm used in the robbery were recovered.

Blackman, of Chicago’s West Side; and Easley, of south suburban Glenwood, remain at the Lake County Jail on $500,000 bonds, according to the sheriff’s office. Both are next scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. Nov. 6.