Cottage Grove Heights, London Town report residential burglaries: police

Police were warning Far South Side residents about a trio of burglaries this month in the Cottage Grove Heights and London Town neighborhoods.

Unknown burglars entered homes either through side and rear windows or by kicking in side and rear doors, Chicago police said in a community alert.

The incidents occurred:

about 8:22 p.m. Nov. 1 in the 9800 block of South Ingleside Avenue;

about 8 p.m. Nov. 9 in the 9800 block of South Greenwood Avenue; and

about 5:45 a.m. Nov. 17 in the 1100 block of East 101st Street.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area South detectives at (312) 747-8273.