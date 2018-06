CPD officer involved in ATV crash on Lake Shore Drive bike path

A police officer was involved in an all-terrain vehicle crash Sunday night in Lincoln Park on the North Side.

The officer was riding the police issued four-wheeler ATV on the bike path in the 1900 block of North Lake Shore Drive when he struck a light pole and fell to the ground, Chicago Police said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said. No one else was injured.