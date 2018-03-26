Daniels’ lawyer won’t detail evidence of Trump affair

WASHINGTON (AP) — The lawyer representing adult film star Stormy Daniels is declining to specify what evidence he is still holding back in support of allegations Daniels had an affair with Donald Trump and was threatened if she didn’t keep silent.

Daniels said on “60 Minutes” Sunday that she was threatened in 2006 by an unidentified man in Las Vegas to keep quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump, an incident that she said happened while she was with her young daughter. She said in the interview that aired Sunday that she had one encounter of consensual sex with the future president.

Daniels’ lawyer, Michael Avenatti, tells NBC on Monday that his client is “not going to get into the details of everything we have at this time.” But he insists “there will be more evidence.”

Avenatti made the rounds of television talk shows the morning after Daniels’ “60 Minutes” interview on CBS. On Monday, Avenatti was asked about his tweet last week of a photo of a CD or DVD that he told CBS was a “warning shot.” But he declined to say more about the image, which is unlabeled and indistinct.

Avenatti says he is still working to verify the man’s identity. He says he has no direct evidence tying the threat to Trump or his lawyer “other than common sense.”

The adult film actress, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, provided little new evidence of her alleged 2006 affair with Trump but said she faced intimidation tactics aimed at ensuring her silence in 2011.