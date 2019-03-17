Partially decomposed body pulled from Lake Michigan near Grant Park

A partially decomposed body was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday afternoon near the South Loop, police said.

Pedestrians noticed the body about 15 feet from the shore in the 500 block of South Lake Shore Drive near Grant Park, Chicago police said.

The police marine unit was called at 4:10 p.m. and recovered the body, which was described as a “John Doe” with an “advanced state of decomposition,” police said. The age of the person was unknown.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office, which scheduled an autopsy, pronounced the death at 4:30 p.m.

Police are investigating the death.