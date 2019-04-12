Man charged with possessing automatic handgun switches in Calumet City

A man is facing a felony weapons charge after running from police with a package containing two switches that convert Glock handguns into fully automatic weapons. | Cook County sheriff's office

A man is facing a weapons charge after receiving a delivery of switches meant to turn handguns into automatic weapons in south suburban Calumet City.

Devante Murphy, 26, is charged with one felony count of unlawful use of a machine gun or automatic weapon, according to a statement from the Cook County sheriff’s office.

The investigation started when the U.S. Department of Homeland Security intercepted a package addressed to a Calumet City home containing two switches that “convert Glock handguns into fully automatic weapons,” the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s deputies, Homeland Security Investigations agents and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service executed a search warrant about 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday after the package was delivered to the home in the 400 block of Burnham Avenue, the sheriff’s office said.

While authorities were searching the home, Murphy ran out holding the package and jumped from a balcony, authorities said. He was arrested after a short foot chase and both switches were recovered.

Murphy, who lives in Gresham, remains held at the Cook County Jail on $50,000 bail, the sheriff’s office said. His next court date was set for May 1.