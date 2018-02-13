Displacement, one rescue after fire at Hebrew Ysralite Cultural Center

A fire broke out Monday night at the Hebrew Ysralite Cultural Center in the Grand Crossing neighborhood on the South Side.

Firefighters first responded to a still and box fire about 8:50 p.m., according to Chicago Fire Media.

The fire was upgraded to a 2-11 alarm fire after the fire went through the roof of the building about 9:05 p.m. Firefighters responded with four lines on the fire and defensive operations, the department said.

One person, with an unknown disability, was rescued from the second floor of the building, the department said.

It is believed that apartments above the cultural center were damaged in the fire, but fire officials were not immediately available to confirm.

No injuries were reported and the Red Cross was assisting those displaced, authorities said.