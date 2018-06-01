Trump: North Korea summit to go ahead June 12 as planned

President Donald Trump talks with Kim Yong Chol, former North Korean military intelligence chief and one of leader Kim Jong Un's closest aides, after their meeting in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, Friday, June 1, 2018. | AP Photo

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump says his meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is back on for June 12.

Trump says after an Oval Office meeting Friday with North Korea’s Kim Yong Chol that he’d be making a mistake not to go forward with the on-again, off-again nuclear summit in Singapore.

Trump says his meeting with the most senior North Korean to visit the White House in 18 years lasted longer than expected. He said it “went very well.”

Trump says his June 12 meeting will be “a beginning.”

He says, “The process will begin on June 12 in Singapore.”

RELATED

• Pompeo says ‘good progress’ in high-stakes North Korea summit talks

• Trump cancels June 12 summit in Singapore; cites ‘open hostility’ by North Korea

• US has a daunting to-do list to get ready for North Korea summit