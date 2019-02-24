Driver, 3 passengers unscathed after vehicle shot up on Dan Ryan

Four people were inside a vehicle that was shot at Sunday morning on the Dan Ryan Expressway, but none of them were wounded.

At 4:22 a.m., someone unleashed gunfire at their vehicle on the inbound I-94 near 96th Street, according to Illinois State Police. No one was shot or hospitalized.

The right lane remained closed as of 5:30 a.m. while officers investigated the scene, police said. No one is in custody.