Driver crashes into pole after shooting on South Side

A driver crashed their vehicle into a pole early Sunday after they were shot in the South Side Englewoood neighborhood.

A 29-year-old man was driving about 12:50 a.m. in the 5600 block of South Racine when someone in a passing car fired shots and struck him in the arm and abdomen, Chicago Police said. The man then crashed into a pole.

Paramedics took him to University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition, police said.

Area South detectives were investigating the shooting.