Some heart drugs being recalled

Some heart medications containing valsartan are being voluntarily recalled after an impurity was found.

Medications containing valsartan are commonly used to treat high blood pressure and congestive heart failure. The Food and Drug Administration issued a voluntary recall Friday.

The FDA advised patients to check the information on their medicine bottles or contact their pharmacy to see if their prescriptions are affected by the recall.

Patients should continue taking their medicine until they have a replacement product, the FDA said.