Ald. Burke, facing corruption charges, resigns as finance committee chairman

Ald. Ed Burke (14th) walks into the Dirksen Federal Courthouse Thursday afternoon after he is charged with political corruption. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ald. Ed Burke, facing political corruption charges, has resigned his powerful role on the City Council as chairman of the Finance Committee, Mayor Rahm Emanuel said in a statement Friday morning.

“I have spoken with Alderman Ed Burke, who agreed that the best course of action is for him to resign as Chairman of the Committee on Finance,” Emanuel said in the statement. “Because of his affection for the city, deep respect for the institution of City Council and the needs of his constituents, Alderman Burke took the appropriate step to put the interests of the city above all else.

“Committee on Finance Vice Chairman Alderman Pat O’Connor will assume the responsibilities of leading the important work of the committee.”

More details to come.

