Man, 78, dies after crashing vehicle into building on South Side

A 78-year-old man died in a crash Sunday afternoon on the South Side.

Emmanuel Bansa crashed into a building at 11:34 a.m. in the 500 block of East Pershing Road, according to Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office. Bansa and a passenger were both found unresponsive and extricated from the vehicle by Chicago firefighters.

They were both transported to the University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition, authorities said. Bansa was later pronounced dead at 2 p.m.

An autopsy Tuesday found Bansa died of multiple injuries related to the crash, and his death was ruled an accident, the medical examiner’s office said. He lived in south suburban Flossmoor.

Area Central Detectives are investigating the crash.