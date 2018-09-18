Endangered 95-year-old man reported missing from Arlington Heights

An endangered missing person alert was issued Tuesday evening for a 95-year-old man reported missing from northwest suburban Arlington Heights.

Harvey Smith was last seen driving a silver 2014 Lincoln MKZ about 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of North Waterman Avenue, according to Arlington Heights police.

Smith is described as a 5 foot 5 white man weighing about 140 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes, police said.

His four-door Lincoln has the Illinois license plate XVM401, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police (847) 368-5300.