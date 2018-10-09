Worker killed, another hurt when beam falls at Evanston construction site

An Evanston firefighter works to bring a crane operator down from his post after a fatal construction accident in the 800 block of Emerson Street in Evanston. | Evanston Fire Department

One worker was killed and another was injured when a steel beam fell at a construction site Tuesday morning in north suburban Evanston.

Crews working on the construction of a nine-story apartment building were using a crane to unload steel beams from a truck about 8:25 a.m. when a beam fell on the two workers at the worksite in the 800 block of Emerson Street in Evanston, according to Evanston police spokesman Perry Polinski.

One of the workers, a 55-year-old man from Compton in north central Illinois, was taken to Evanston Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, Polinski said.

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

The other worker, a 28-year-old Woodridge man, had to be extricated from beneath the beam and was also taken to Evanston Hospital, Poliniski said. He was in “serious but stable” condition and was undergoing surgery.

Evanston Fire Department Division Chief Paul Polep said it was not immediately clear what caused the beam to fall, although it appeared to be “some type of rigging issue” with the crane.

Polinski said officials from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration were called to the scene to investigate.

Firefighters helped the crane operator down from his post, but he was not hurt, Polep said. No other injuries were reported.

Emerson was closed between Sherman and Maple while authorities investigated, police said.