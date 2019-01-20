FBI: Man robs multiple banks in Chicago within days

This surveillance photo shows a man suspected of robbing the First Midwest Bank in the 3900 block of North Ave. on Jan. 12. | photo provided by the FBI

Authorities released photos of a man suspected of robbing two banks and attempting to rob another within one week in Chicago.

The FBI offered few details, but said the man wore a black parka coat, a brown face mask and red backpack.

The robberies occurred about 3 p.m. Saturday at the TCF Bank inside Jewel Osco in the 2500 block of Narragansett Avenue in Belmont Cragin; and about noon Jan. 12 at the First Midwest Bank in the 3900 block of North Avenue, the FBI said.

The man also attempted to rob a TCF Bank about 6:30 p.m. Friday in the 2500 block of West 47th Street, the FBI said. The surveillance photo from that incident appears to show the man and teller separated by glass.

He was described as between 25 and 35 years old and standing between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-4 tall, the FBI said.

The FBI offers rewards up to $1,000 for information leading directly to an arrest of bank robbery suspects.