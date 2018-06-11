Man, 30, shot at Garfield Red Line station on South Side

A 30-year-old man was shot Monday afternoon at the Garfield Station on the Red Line.

About 2 p.m., the man was standing on the platform of the station when he was shot in the shoulder, according to preliminary information from Chicago Police.

He was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

The Garfield Station is located between the northbound and southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan expressway at Garfield Boulevard.

No one was in custody immediately following the shooting.

Service on the Red Line was disrupted by the shooting. Trains in both directions were operating on the same track between the 35th and 63rd street stations, CTA said in an alert.