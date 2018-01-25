Girl, 12, missing from Uptown

A 12-year-old girl is missing from the Uptown neighborhood on the North Side.

Abigail Hall has been missing since about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, when she left her home in the 800 block of West Eastwood, Chicago Police said.

Hall is described as a black girl, about 5-foot tall weighing 110 pounds with brown eyes and dark blonde hair.

She was last seen wearing an olive green waist length jacket, black jeans and blue gym shoes, but took additional clothes with her when she left her home, police said.

Anyone with information should contact Area North SVU detectives (312) 744-8266.