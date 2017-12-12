Girl, 15, missing from East Garfield Park was last seen on North Side

A 15-year-old girl was reported missing Tuesday evening from the East Garfield Park neighborhood.

Aileen Terrazas was missing from the 500 block of North Hamlin, according to a missing person alert from Chicago Police.

Terrazas has been diagnosed with a learning disability and requires daily medication, police said. She was last seen earlier in the day in the 3100 block of West Pratt in the West Rogers Park neighborhood on the North Side.

When she was last seen, Terrazas was wearing a green sweater, blue jeans and black gym shoes, police said. She was described as a Hispanic girl with a medium complexion, about 5-foot-3 and 130 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information was asked to call Area North detectives at (312) 744-8266.