Girl, 16, missing from Lawndale

Police are looking for a 16-year-old girl missing from the Lawndale neighborhood on the Southwest Side.

Jereka Dunn has been missing since Friday from the 1500 block of South Central Park Avenue, according to Chicago Police.

Dunn is described as a 5-foot-4 black girl weighing 175 pounds with black and blonde braided hair, police said.

She was last seen wearing a pink rain jacket, black leggings and black shoes, and carrying a black Northface backpack, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the detective division (312) 747-8380.