Man shot to death in Gresham

A 33-year-old man was fatally shot Wednesday morning in the South Side Gresham neighborhood.

About 9 a.m., Monterey Mitchell was standing in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street when a light-colored SUV pulled up and someone inside fired shots, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Mitchell was shot in his head and pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said. He lived on the Near West Side.

Area South detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.