Eric Trump favors ‘common sense’ gun measures

President Donald Trump's son Eric Trump says there is room for "common sense" gun measures in the wake of a Florida school shooting. | AP file photo

WASHINGTON — Eric Trump says there is room for “common sense” gun measures in the wake of a Florida school shooting.

Trump spoke on “Fox and Friends” Monday. He called himself a “big Second Amendment person,” but suggested support for raising the age limit to buy certain weapons and strengthening background checks.

Says Trump: “We can’t have our kids shot up in schools.”

Since a mass shooting at a Florida high school on Feb. 14, President Donald Trump has offered a number of ideas. They include raising the minimum age to purchase assault-style weapons and arming teachers, though on Saturday the president tweeted that the latter was “Up to states.”

Congress returns to work Monday after a 10-day break under pressure to respond to the outcry over gun violence.