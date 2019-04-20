Hermosa shooting leaves 2 men wounded
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
Two men were injured Saturday in an Hermosa shooting on the Northwest Side.
They were on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Keystone Avenue when someone fired shots about 3:29 a.m, Chicago police said.
One man, 32, went to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries to his left arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.
The other man, a 23-year-old, was grazed in the hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.
Area North detectives are investigating.