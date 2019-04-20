Hermosa shooting leaves 2 men wounded

Two men were injured Saturday in an Hermosa shooting on the Northwest Side.

They were on a sidewalk in the 1900 block of North Keystone Avenue when someone fired shots about 3:29 a.m, Chicago police said.

One man, 32, went to Mount Sinai Hospital with injuries to his left arm, police said. His condition was stabilized.

The other man, a 23-year-old, was grazed in the hand and was taken to the same hospital in good condition, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

