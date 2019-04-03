Kim English, Chicago singer whose dance hits fueled house music scene, has died

House music diva Kim English topped U.S. and global dance charts, and her songs routinely rang out at clubs and Pride Fests from Chicago to Paris and London to Ibiza.

Her death Tuesday, at 48, was announced by Nervous Records.

She had been dealing with kidney failure for five years, was on dialysis and waiting a transplant, according to Vickie Markusic, her longtime manager.

The longtime Chicago-area resident went to Kenwood Academy, where she was trained by renowned vocal teacher Lena McLin. McLin’s uncle was gospel music legend Thomas A. Dorsey, and the church echoed in Ms. English’s elastic, octave-skipping vocals.

“We’re talking about basically house music anthems because she had that soaring voice,” said Metro club founder Joe Shanahan, who heads the advisory committee for the Frankie Knuckles Foundation that’s dedicated to the house music pioneer. “And certainly we know, like Aretha, like Whitney, like Mavis, many of the greats, it comes from the church. It comes from that world.

“If you brought her in on a session, you were bringing in the top, you were bringing in the best,” Shanahan said. “Her talent, her voice was impeccable.”

With eight No. 1 Billboard dance-chart hits, “Kim may be one of the most successful people to have ever sung club music,” said Byron Stingily, a producer and singer-songwriter who worked with Ms. English.

Her recordings outperformed dance music by many better-known mainstream artists, said Stingily, who said that, at Kenwood Academy, McLin told her she was going to be a big success.

“She had that smoky alto voice,” Stingily said, “just like Anita Baker.”

Baker was her idol, according to Markusic.

She said there are plans to release a new song soon and that Ms. English haad been talking about wanting to record again. Her label plans to release a new song of hers.

On her Facebook page, Ms. English listed McLin as an influence, along with Chicago’s Mavis Staples, Chaka Khan and Minnie Riperton, gospel queen Shirley Caesar and other singers as varied as Doris Day, Lena Horne, Teena Marie, Barbra Streisand and Sarah Vaughan.

“She had a unique ability both through her singing and songwriting talents to inspire people to dance and also celebrate the joys of God and religion,” said a written statement from Nervous Records. “She was a deeply religious and devoted member of the Family Christian Center in Munster, Indiana. While she had many opportunities to travel the globe as a singer, she remained a devoted family member and member of her church and never allowed herself to be distracted from the path she felt was right for her.”

Messages of empowerment in her songs helped fuel Chicago’s house scene. One of her biggest hits, “Treat Me Right,” includes these lyrics:

“I can’t make you love me

I got to know who I am inside

Cause I know my value

I no longer waste my time

There’s someone who’s for me

Yes it is only a matter of time

I am strong and can be alone

Until I’m treated right.”

On another of her No. 1 hits, “Unspeakable Joy,” she sang:

“People ask me why this supernatural high,

Seeing only sun when there’s a cloudy sky.

I know the trouble tries to surround me,

But I’ve been given something greater, deep inside me.

I did not get it from any woman or man,

And it’s okay if they don’t always understand.

It’s very easy to get caught in circumstance

It’s even easier to break out in a dance.”

Ms. English is survived by her son Christopher. Funeral arrangements are pending.